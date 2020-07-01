Both TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin crossed 2 billion downloads on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store in April 2020, according to mobile insight firm Sensor Tower, making the platform one of the most-downloaded apps in the online market. The app also reportedly has an estimated 65 million active American users. As the app has grown in popularity, it has also come under scrutiny due to concerns over user privacy and Chinese involvement.
Is TikTok The Latest Security Threat? Here’s Why The Chinese Social Media App Has Some Worried
Varun Hukeri Reporter
