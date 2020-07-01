Trump Accuses Biden Of Taking Alleged Scripted Questions During Press Conference — ‘Just Like Crooked Hillary’

President Donald Trump accused former Vice President Joe Biden of fielding scripted questions during his Tuesday press conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

“Biden was asked questions at his so-called Press Conference yesterday where he read the answers from a teleprompter,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “That means he was given the questions, just like Crooked Hillary. Never have seen this before!” (RELATED: Biden Supports Removing Confederate Statues, Wants To Keep Washington And Jefferson)

Biden was asked questions at his so-called Press Conference yesterday where he read the answers from a teleprompter. That means he was given the questions, just like Crooked Hillary. Never have seen this before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Biden’s Tuesday press conference marked the first time he fielded questions from reporters in a public fashion since before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the the country, but some rejected Trump’s claim.

Ari Fleischer, White House press secretary for former President George W. Bush, said that though he “was critical of the press for the softball questions they threw to Biden,” the former vice president did not receive the questions ahead of time.

“This did not happen” he wrote. “The questions were spontaneous and Biden did not read his answers from a teleprompter.”

I was critical of the press for the softball questions they threw to Biden yesterday. But this did not happen. The questions were spontaneous and Biden did not read his answers from a teleprompter. https://t.co/9OfYWAgZ4u — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 1, 2020

Biden told reporters Tuesday that he won’t hold campaign rallies for the rest of the election cycle as a precautionary coronavirus measure and committed to taking part in three televised debates with Trump.