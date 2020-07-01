Trump Criticizes New York’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural As A ‘Symbol Of Hate’

President Donald Trump called a “Black Lives Matter” mural outside of Trump Tower in New York City a “symbol of hate.”

The president also went after Democratic New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday over the city’s plan to make large cuts to its police force. (RELATED: Trump Threatens To Veto Defense Bill If It Renames Confederate-Named Military Bases)

“NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue,” Trump tweeted. “This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon.'”

“Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street,” Trump continued.

NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

….horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

De Blasio has pledged to cut $1 billion from the New York Police Department (NYPD) amid calls from protesters to defund police departments across the nation. (RELATED: Larry Elder Rips Black Lives Matter: ‘All About Transferring Property From White People To Black People’)

The president has criticized Black Lives Matter (BLM) in the past, and recently accused co-founder of the Greater New York BLM chapter Hawk Newsome of treason after Newsome threatened to “burn down the system and replace it” if government leaders failed to meet the organization’s demands.