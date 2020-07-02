‘Air Force One’ With Harrison Ford Is Streaming On Netflix

“Air Force One” is currently on Netflix, and that means everyone should watch it.

The classic film with Harrison Ford is without a doubt one of the best action movies ever made, and it’s certainly among the iconic actor’s best work. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Ford plays the President of the United States, and his plane is hijacked by Russian separatists seeking revenge for the arrest of General Radek in Kazakhstan.

Those of us who have seen it before all know what happens next. Ford carries out a game of cat and mouse on Air Force one as Korshunov (Gary Oldman) leads a team of terrorists carrying out killings on the plane and searching for POTUS.

Is “Air Force One” realistic at all when it comes to how a hijacking on the famous plane would be handled? Not a clue.

I couldn’t tell you one way or another how the Secret Service would handle the situation, especially if it plays like it does in the movie.

What I will say is that we all love watching Harrison Ford kick butt, and that’s what “Air Force One” is all about.

There’s a reason the famous movie has withstood the test of time, and it’s because it’s incredibly badass.

So, if you’ve never seen “Air Force One” on Netflix with Harrison Ford, I suggest you check it out ASAP. I can promise that you won’t regret it.