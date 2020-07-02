Editorial

Antonio Brown Works Out With Russell Wilson

Antonio Brown, Russell Wilson (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/benyarthur/status/1278500290430251008)

Antonio Brown is training with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

According to Ben Arthur, the disgraced former Steelers receiver posted two videos to Instagram of himself running routes for the Seahawks quarterback on Wilson’s private field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes after speculation that the Seahawks are interested in signing Brown. You can watch the videos below.

Are the Seahawks seriously going to sign Brown? Does Russell Wilson actually want that guy on his team? It just doesn’t add up.

Wilson is a prime example of a competitor who does things the right way, has his system and knows what it means to be a winner.

Antonio Brown is literally none of those things.

If I was running an NFL team, I wouldn’t want Brown anywhere near my squad. The guy is a walking and talking circus. He’s a never-ending distraction.

Also, let’s remember that there’s no guarantee he’s even going to be eligible! He’s facing a potential suspension after being accused of sexual misconduct!

 

Don’t do it, Seattle! It’s just not worth it!