Antonio Brown Works Out With Russell Wilson

Antonio Brown is training with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

According to Ben Arthur, the disgraced former Steelers receiver posted two videos to Instagram of himself running routes for the Seahawks quarterback on Wilson's private field.

The move comes after speculation that the Seahawks are interested in signing Brown. You can watch the videos below.

Antonio Brown on his Instagram today after working out with #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: “Who would like to see this on Sundays?” pic.twitter.com/G5jbUntLrn — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 2, 2020

Free-agent WR Antonio Brown posted a video on his Instagram story of himself running routes at #Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s field … pic.twitter.com/yfoIOoroK4 — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 1, 2020

Are the Seahawks seriously going to sign Brown? Does Russell Wilson actually want that guy on his team? It just doesn’t add up.

Wilson is a prime example of a competitor who does things the right way, has his system and knows what it means to be a winner.

Antonio Brown is literally none of those things.

Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, AND Antonio Brown???? #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/lqmdqJM60p — Emerald City Sporting News (@ECSN206) July 1, 2020

If I was running an NFL team, I wouldn’t want Brown anywhere near my squad. The guy is a walking and talking circus. He’s a never-ending distraction.

Also, let’s remember that there’s no guarantee he’s even going to be eligible! He’s facing a potential suspension after being accused of sexual misconduct!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Mar 3, 2020 at 9:07am PST

Don’t do it, Seattle! It’s just not worth it!