Editorial

Austin Rivers Says The 2020 NBA Championship Will Be One Of The ‘Toughest’ Ever Won

Houston Rockets v New York Knicks

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Houston Rockets star Austin Rivers thinks the 2020 NBA championship will be one of the toughest ever won.

According to Taylor Rooks, Rivers was asked about whether or not the 2020 title should have an asterisk next to it and he said it should because it’ll “one of the toughest championships ever won.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Austin Rivers (@austinjrivers) on

Rivers claimed it’ll be insanely difficult because players are coming off of months of not playing because of coronavirus, and they’re also focused on Black Lives Matter.

You can read his full statement below.

Honestly, I don’t disagree with Rivers, especially when you focus on the fact NBA players haven’t played games in months.

Imagine not playing since March, returning at the end of July to Disney in Orlando and then making a title run. That’s not just hard.

That’s one of the most difficult sports situations I can envision.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Austin Rivers (@austinjrivers) on

No matter what happens with the postseason, there’s no doubt that this NBA season will go down as the craziest one in the history of the league.

That much is for sure. We had a pandemic bring the season to a grinding halt and players have recently been focused on social justice.

It’s a wild time for the NBA. That much is beyond any shadow of a doubt.