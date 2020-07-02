Austin Rivers Says The 2020 NBA Championship Will Be One Of The ‘Toughest’ Ever Won

Houston Rockets star Austin Rivers thinks the 2020 NBA championship will be one of the toughest ever won.

According to Taylor Rooks, Rivers was asked about whether or not the 2020 title should have an asterisk next to it and he said it should because it’ll “one of the toughest championships ever won.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Rivers (@austinjrivers) on Jun 4, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

Rivers claimed it’ll be insanely difficult because players are coming off of months of not playing because of coronavirus, and they’re also focused on Black Lives Matter.

You can read his full statement below.

I talked to Austin Rivers about whether or not this NBA Champion will have an asterisk next to their name. This was his response: pic.twitter.com/Pn1EuVLP7p — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 1, 2020

Honestly, I don’t disagree with Rivers, especially when you focus on the fact NBA players haven’t played games in months.

Imagine not playing since March, returning at the end of July to Disney in Orlando and then making a title run. That’s not just hard.

That’s one of the most difficult sports situations I can envision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Rivers (@austinjrivers) on May 26, 2020 at 5:31pm PDT

No matter what happens with the postseason, there’s no doubt that this NBA season will go down as the craziest one in the history of the league.

That much is for sure. We had a pandemic bring the season to a grinding halt and players have recently been focused on social justice.

It’s a wild time for the NBA. That much is beyond any shadow of a doubt.