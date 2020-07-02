Birmingham, Alabama, Mayor Randall Woodfin Says Football Coaches Need To Encourage Wearing A Mask

Birmingham, Alabama, Mayor Randall Woodfin wants football coaches to lead the charge when it comes to wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the fate of college football up in the air because of the ongoing pandemic, many of us are willing to do anything in order to make sure the games happen.

Woodfin thinks coaches have a huge role to play. He told Paul Finebaum during a Wednesday interview, “Put these college football coaches out here, and let them repeat these words: ‘wear a damn mask if you want football to be played.’ I guarantee the scope of this conversation will change.”

Birmingham Mayor @randallwoodfin with a strong message on how to have football this fall: “Put these college football coaches out here, and let them repeat these words: ‘wear a damn mask if you want football to be played.’ I guarantee the scope of this conversation will change.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 1, 2020

This is more or less the argument I’ve made since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. College football coaches are the most popular men in many states in America.

When it comes to influence and moving the needle, every state in the south is dominated by football coaches over elected officials.

Let’s take Alabama, for example. Gov. Kay Ivey is probably very popular with most people, and a lot of people probably would listen if she told them to wear a mask.

You know who they’d listen to a hell of a lot more? Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, if he gave a statewide address and said football would be canceled if people didn’t wear masks.

Damn near the entire state would probably start wearing masks immediately. The exact same can be said for Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin in Mississippi.

If the situation is truly this bad, then LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, Saban and the rest of the coaches in the SEC need to start speaking up.

They might be the only men capable of getting people to listen in the south.