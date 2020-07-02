Boston College’s Football Team Has 1 Case Of Coronavirus After 93 Tests

Boston College’s football team has one case of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Eagles tested 93 football players, and only one player tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Boston College tested 93 football student-athletes & had only one positive COVID result — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 2, 2020

This is a solid development, especially how badly the world of college football has been rocked by the virus over the past couple weeks.

All things considered, only having a handful of tests is about the best-case scenario you’re going to get these days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston College Football (@bcfootball) on Jun 30, 2020 at 5:01pm PDT

Boston College only having one positive coronavirus test is very manageable. Short of having zero cases, a single case is literally as good as it gets.

Now, the key will be making sure the rest of the team stays safe, stays away from strangers and doesn’t contract the virus now that they’re on campus.

Hopefully, the coaching staff and school officials have a solid protocol in place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston College Football (@bcfootball) on Jun 25, 2020 at 8:40am PDT

We need as many schools as possible to test as close to zero as we can get. That’s how we get football in the fall!