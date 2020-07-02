Brad Paisley Surprise Gift Moves Couple Hoping To Start A Family To Tears

Brad Paisley moved Kentucky farmers Daniel and Danielle Hayden to tears when he surprised them with help making their own family a reality.

"I so appreciate you keeping the food chain going for all of us," the 47-year-old singer told the couple via video in the preview clip for an episode from the new Amazon Prime Video series "Regular Heroes." The clip was noted by the "Today" show in a piece published Thursday.

WATCH:

The “Remind Me” hitmaker then directed the cattle and chicken farm owners to walk outside where they found several gifts from him, including boxes of N95 respirator masks they could use for the next year.

But he wasn’t done yet. He then he let them know that they would be getting help with fertility treatments to start their family.

“We know that you guys have been trying really hard to start a family, and medical help for this can get really expensive,” Paisley explained. “So as a show of support, we’d like to help the two of you with fertility treatments in the hopes you can have a child to pass this farm down to, keeping it in the family.”

The couple then shed some very happy tears, Daniel explaining that the gift “means the world to us. That is our number one priority, passing it on to the next generation. We’ve had trouble with that for a while.”

The entire episode featuring the country superstar can be seen this Friday, July 3.