Trump And First Lady To Welcome Front-Line Workers To White House For July 4th Celebration Amid Pandemic

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will welcome front-line workers for a Fourth of July celebration during the pandemic. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, according to a White House statement.

“The guests will be made up of front line workers and their families, including law enforcement, doctors, nurses, and others, as well as members of the military and their families,” the statement sent Thursday from the White House to the Daily Caller read. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“To ensure the health and safety of those attending, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings and personal hand sanitizer will be provided,” the statement added. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

The statement continued, “As President Trump has said, this year’s Independence Day celebration will have a different look than 2019 to ensure the health and safety of those attending.”

“The American people have shown tremendous courage and spirit, particularly our amazing frontline workers, in the fight against this global pandemic just as our forefathers did in the fight to secure our independence, and both deserve celebration on America’s birthday this year,” the statement concluded.

Members of the administration are also expected to attend this year’s festivities.

A recent White House press release said that the president and first lady, along with the Department of Interior, would be hosting the 2020 Salute to America on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday, July 4.

“In addition to music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honor our Nation’s service members and veterans, the President will deliver remarks that celebrate our independence and salute our amazing heritage,” the release added. “The evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall.”