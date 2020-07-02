Former NYC Police Commissioner: ‘Lunatic’ Vandals Are ‘Brats Who Weren’t Dealt With By Their Parents’

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik said Thursday that “brats” are vandalizing buildings and writing insulting graffiti about police officers.

“What is a good cop? A dead cop. All of these things. They are written all over New York City by these nasty, disrespectful — I don’t know what else to call them besides brats who weren’t dealt with by their parents when they were younger.” Kerik told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“And they’re out there, anarchists, they are destroying the city. They were part of the arson, the devastation. They are demoralizing the police,” he’s said, adding that that Mayor Bill de Blasio “is helping them” and “emboldening them.” (RELATED: ‘Defunding … Means Defunding’: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Not Satisfied With Cutting NYPD By $1B)

De Blasio and the NYC council agreed this week to cut $1 billion from the NYPD budget even though 60% of New Yorkers do not support defunding their police force and 57% oppose reducing its budget, according to a poll released Monday.

Kerik said de Blasio is committed to putting Black Lives Matters murals around the city, including one right in front of the Trump Tower, which the former police commissioner predicted would become “a rallying point for these lunatics: it’s going to endanger the president of the United States, his family and people that live in that building.” (RELATED: Report: Donald Trump Might Have Buyer’s Regret Over Jared Kushner’s Policy Advice)

He called de Blasio’s plans “outrageous” but said it’s not unique to New York City because it’s happening “all over the country where these Democratic-run cities by these radical leftists, these lunatic mayors and governors have allowed this stuff to ferment.”

Kerik claimed that money being donated to Black Lives Matter eventually finds its way back to the Democratic Party “in the hundreds of millions of dollars” to bolster their control over “cities with the highest murder rate, the most violent crime rate and where there is systemic slaughter of black men and women in numbers that only compare to a war zone in Iraq.”

“So you have to wonder, is it intentional?” Kerik asked. “What’s going on? Why is de Blasio letting the city implode? It’s got to be intentional. He defies logic. He defies common sense. He defies good sound management. Everything he’s doing is an intentional attempt to destroy the city of New York and these other cities around the country are going just like it.”

President Donald Trump has voiced his desire to oppose efforts to abolish or defund local police forces and has said Americans who vote for him in November will be supporting more funding for law enforcement.