‘Grassroots Support For Joe’: Biden Campaign Announces Massive June Haul

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic Party raised $141 million in June, a record high for the campaign, according to Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon.

The haul, announced in a tweet from Dillon, exceeds the donations raised by President Donald Trump, who, according to Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, reportedly raised $131 million.

June is the second month in a row that Democrats have out-raised Republicans, according to The New York Times. The report added that both campaigns saw massive spikes in funding from the previous month, when Biden and Trump raised $80.8 million and $74 million, respectively.

We’re still crunching the numbers, but here’s what we know: -We raised???? $141 million ????in June

-68% of our donors were new

-We added 2.6 million people to our list -$282.1 million for the quarter There’s real, grassroots energy for Joe. ???????????? More to come…. — Jen O’Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) July 2, 2020

???????????? HUGE fundraising for @realDonaldTrump in June! ????Record $131M – eclipsing any single month in 2016 ????Record $266M in Q2 ????$295M cash on hand ????$947M total raised Americans voting with their wallets, supporting the President.https://t.co/l4xr9yhtEK — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 1, 2020

Biden’s recent totals are an abrupt reversal from earlier in the primary season, when his campaign struggled to raise money and build grassroots support, according to an Open Secrets report.

“There’s real grassroots energy for Joe,” Dillon said in Wednesday night tweet announcing the campaign’s second-quarter fundraising tallies. Dillon added that the campaign raised $282 million throughout the quarter, which ended Tuesday.

Dillon noted that 68% of donors were new, and that 2.6 million people had newly subscribed to Biden’s email list.

Though out-raised in June, Parscale announced in his tweet that the Trump campaign had $295 million on hand. Dillon did not disclose the Biden campaign’s cash-on-hand total.

The fundraising totals come as the 2020 election heads into its third fundraising quarter, the last full quarter before the November election.

The donation totals for both campaigns come as a surprise given the worsening coronavirus pandemic and continuing nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd. Additionally, the economic recession has left unemployment over 11% as of Thursday, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Trump’s campaign previously announced that he raised $14 million on his birthday, June 14, the campaign’s single-day record for online fundraising, according to The Hill.

