REPORT: Harvard Grad Fired After Saying She Would ‘Stab’ Anyone Who Says ‘All Lives Matter’ In Viral TikTok

A Harvard grad has reportedly been fired from her job for saying she would “stab” anyone who said “all lives matter” in a TikTok video.

Claira Janover shared that she had fired from her job in a new video shared to TikTok on Wednesday.

Harvard grad lost sinecure for viral vid where she said: “Say, ‘all lives matter’. I’ma stab you, & while you’re struggling & bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut & say, ‘My cut matters, too'”. This ???? traumatised performance will yield her another.pic.twitter.com/3UOhBwUVdx — Aimee Terese’s Ghost (@tereseaimee) July 2, 2020



“Standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people,” Janover said in the video. “The job that I’d worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything.”

The news comes after she shared a video claiming she would “stab” anyone who said “all lives matter.” (RELATED: Walmart Says It Will Stop Selling ‘All Lives Matter’ Merchandise. Here’s Why)

“I’ma stab you,” she said in the first TikTok video shared.

Harvard grad and Princeton part-time teacher Claira Janover threatens to stab anyone who says “all lives matter.” The end result of an Ivy League college education. pic.twitter.com/slSHd2TMxR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 1, 2020



“I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters too,'” she added.

Janover defended her video about “all lives matter” claiming it was an “analogous joke.”

The recent Harvard grad claimed she’s now had threats on her life after her video went viral.

“Trump supporters took my job away from me,” she said in another video posted Wednesday. “I have gotten death threats, rape threats, violent threats. It was OK, but now my future’s entirely compromised because Trump supporters have decided to come for my life.”