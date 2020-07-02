Honoring The Sacrifices Of American Heroes: Anna Paulina Luna

Anna Paulina Luna, a United States Air Force veteran and candidate for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about her military service, her congressional bid and more.

Luna joined the United States Air Force when she was 17 years old.

“When I first joined, I didn’t even tell my parents I was leaving until two months prior,” Luna said. “So, you can imagine my mom freaked out. It was in the middle of the global war on terror.”

Luna reflected on her most memorable moment from service.

“One of my best memories for that was when I was applying to school,” Luna said, “and so I walked into the education office after I finished my training. I got to my first duty assignment at Whiteman Air Force base and then I got permission from my supervisor to go talk to the education office.”

Luna described how she walked over to the education office and said, “I want to go to college.” The people in the office replied, “well okay, have you taken the ACT?”

Luna laughed and said, “I remember thinking ‘what’s an ACT?'”

In addition to being an Air Force veteran, Luna is running for Congress in Florida’s 13th congressional district.

“When I made the initial decision to run for Congress, it was not made lightly,” Luna said. “I really made that decision because I saw what was happening in the media and that the media was really focusing, no matter whether they agreed or not on what people at the Hill were doing, what’s happening at the House and the Senate.”

Luna discussed the “elected and funded candidates getting into office that are not fighting for the American people, they’re trying to destroy the United States Constitution, and really push Marxism. At that point, that’s when I think as veterans, that really hits home.”

“You have friends who serve overseas – I’ve lost two friends to date in combat,” Luna said. “You see that and you realize that this nation, this whole concept of freedom, what we have here in the American experiment, it’s fragile and if you don’t defend it, if you don’t go forward and do your own responsibility, not just as citizens but as patriots, then you’re only part of the problem.”

Luna discussed more about her congressional bid, why she feels so passionately about running for congress and more. (RELATED: Honoring The Sacrifices Of American Heroes: Gretchen Smith)

WATCH: