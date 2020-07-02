Jay Cutler Reveals That A Raccoon Has Been Killing His Chickens

Jay Cutler has identified the animal laying waste to his chickens.

The former Bears and Dolphins quarterback recently revealed that he was engaged in a war with an unidentified animal killing his chickens. Well, he’s now revealed that it’s a raccoon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“All is well and happy to report it was a raccoon. Which fits the evidence. Chicken heads were ripped off and bodies were left in the chicken yard. Gruesome stuff but reality of the situation. Ladies are now safe and sound. We can all sleep well for a few nights. Unfortunately I’m sure this raccoon has some family members,” Cutler wrote in part on Wednesday when explaining the situation.

You can see the full post below.

Jay Cutler’s battle to save his chickens’ lives has been the best content on the internet over the past few days.

The dude literally strapped up with weapons and night vision. You think Jay Cutler plays games when it comes to saving his chickens?

Not at all. Once he declared war, all bets were off. This was a surgical strike. It’s been a war of annihilation.

Super sleuth Jay Cutler rockin the night vision goggles tonight lol pic.twitter.com/onN28bzgEi — Jim Benton (@bentonweb) June 26, 2020

If there’s anything we’ve learned in the past few days, it’s that the most dangerous spot on the planet might be between Jay Cutler and his chickens.

You threaten those birds and your time on this planet will start nearing a rapid end.

Stay frosty, Jay! America is in this war with you. Together, we will identify the raccoons responsible, hunt them down and eliminate the threat forever.