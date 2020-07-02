Kevin Dillon Says He Saved His Neighbor’s House During The 2018 Malibu Fires

Kevin Dillon saved his neighbor’s house from burning down during the 2018 fires in California.

A couple years ago, the state of California had the worst wildfires in its history, and large portions of the state were evacuated. Dillon got a call that his house was on fire, and he ended up saving his neighbor’s property in Malibu from being destroyed during the terrible event. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dillon said the following on the “The Brilliantly Dumb Show,” according to BroBible:

I had to get my daughter out of town and my pets. And then I got a call from my manager Lisa who said, ‘don’t panic, but your guest house is on fire. And I’m like, I gotta go and hung up the phone. So I drove back in through flames and my guest house was not on fire, it was my next-door neighbor’s house. But I was able to put out embers that were burning all over the place.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Why am I not surprised? Why am I not surprised the former “Entourage” star ended up being a hero during the crisis in California?

If there was one “Entourage” character I’d trust to turn into a hero in the middle of an absolute disaster, it’d be Johnny Drama.

Now, Johnny Drama might end up doing it by complete and total accident, but he’s still the most likely to become a hero.

Not only was he a hilarious character in “Entourage” on HBO, but he was also easily one of the most likable.

I guess Dillon and him share that trait because saving your neighbor’s house is about as likable as it gets.