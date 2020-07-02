REPORT: Viral MLS Sandwich Pictures Aren’t From The Disney Bubble

Major League Soccer wants people to know they’re not serving players pathetic food while at Disney.

Several photos went viral of some pathetic sandwiches that were believed to have been given to players in Orlando for the MLS’ restart tournament. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

MLS players are arriving at Disney for the post-rona tourney & these are the $65 lunches players are getting. “prime new york strip loin, horseradish creme fraiche, brilliant-savarin cheese or bourbon-glazed smoked Virginia ham, alpine swiss cheese, dijon mustard”… pic.twitter.com/YkudCGTr1O — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) July 1, 2020

However, the photos are apparently not from the Orlando bubble. According to TMZ, the post from Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez was taken outside of the Disney bubble, and Gonzalez is still in Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omar Gonzalez (@omar4gonzalez) on Jun 14, 2020 at 9:13pm PDT

TMZ also reported that players get a “banquet meal” once they’re actually inside the bubble at Disney. So, it looks like the food might be above the standard of being downright pathetic.

Well, this is a positive update. As I said Wednesday when discussing the topic, the MLS isn’t going to be taken seriously if players are fed like prisoners.

The NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL all take great care of their players. If the MLS wants to be viewed as an equal league, then they need to do the same.

Having great food would seem like the bare minimum.

Okay, now we can all go back to not caring about soccer. We had our fun. Now it’s time to get back to enjoying sports that actually matter.