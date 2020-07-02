NCAA Hits Texas A&M With Sanctions Over Violations, Aggies Are Now On Probation

The Texas A&M Aggies have been hit with harsh NCAA sanctions over multiple violations.

According to a release from the NCAA, the Aggies have been sanctioned over an “impermissible” talk with a recruit in his junior year of high school. The Aggies were also sanctioned for causing “student-athletes to exceed activity time limits by approximately seven hours.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Jimbo Fisher was also accused of having “failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance because of his personal involvement in the recruiting violation.”

The punishments for the Aggies include a year of probation, a reduction in official visit days and a show cause penalty for Fisher.

Naughty, naughty, Coach Fisher! You can’t be out here breaking the rules and expect to get away with it! The NCAA doesn’t tolerate that (when forced to confront it), and now it’s time for the Aggies to pay the price.

It sure has been a rough run over the past 12 months for the Aggies. They greatly disappointed during the 2019 football season, and now the team is on probation.

Not great, folks!

It’ll be interesting to see how the fans react if the Aggies have another subpar season under Fisher. He has the pieces to be successful, and that’s what fans expect.

If it doesn’t happen, then there could be problems in College Station.

Enjoy that punishment, Jimbo!