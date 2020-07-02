Man Flies Off Of An ATV During Scary Crash

One man went flying through the air after a brutal ATV crash.

In a video tweeted by the New York Post, a man was driving an ATV through some mud when he seemed to lose control of the vehicle.

The ATV smashed into a parked one, and the driver went flying. According to the New York Post's video, the driver went flying 20 feet.

You can watch the incredibly scary moment below.

ATV accident sends guy flying through the air pic.twitter.com/0INvuJ6jI4 — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2020

That's about as scary as it gets when it comes to ATV crashes. As a kid who grew up in the Wisconsin countryside, I naturally had an ATV at the house.

While I'd been in a couple dust ups, I never once got into a crash anywhere near that bad. That dude went absolutely flying.

It’s also kind of hard to screw up an ATV that badly. The entire vehicle rides on massive shocks so that it can support uneven and crazy terrain.

However, this dude still managed to lose control of it, which is almost impressive.

Finally, my all-time greatest ATV moment as a kid was when I had a tiller on the back of a trailer, drove the trailer too close to my dad’s truck and clipped it with the spikes.

So, while I don’t understand how this dude lost control of an ATV, let’s remember that I was the idiot that somehow clipped a parked truck with a tiller.