The Oklahoma Sooners have multiple cases of coronavirus.

According to Bruce Feldman, the Sooners tested 111 players returning for voluntary workouts and there were a total of 14 cases.

Of the 14 total cases, 12 of them are still active.

Two of 72 staff members also tested positive.

The #Oklahoma football team has returned to campus and its student-athletes began voluntary workouts Wednesday. 111 players were tested. Total cases among players: 14 — with 12 now being active cases. Total number of staff tested: 72 with two being positive. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 1, 2020

Another day goes by, and we have more bad news about coronavirus in the world of college football. The bad news seemingly never ends.

It just seems like there’s always another program getting absolutely hammered by coronavirus. So far, Texas, Texas Tech, Clemson and LSU have all been hit hard by the virus.

Now, you can add the Oklahoma Sooners to the list.

As I always say in a situation like the one Oklahoma finds itself in, the goal now is to keep everyone safe. The players with the virus should be isolated, given proper medical attention and kept far away from the rest of the locker room.

If that happens, then Oklahoma should be able to stop the situation from spiraling out of control.

Hopefully, this doesn’t spread around the Sooners and hit more players. That’s the last thing we need right now in the world of college football.