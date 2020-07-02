Pelosi Says That She Is Trying To ‘Save The World’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi went after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Thursday for questioning her silence over a statue that was knocked down in San Francisco.

“I’m trying to save the world from coronavirus,” Pelosi said to the Washington Examiner. “I have no interest in about McCarthy, who hasn’t had the faintest idea of our dynamic in our district.” Later saying, “I think we should all review the statues and make decisions. I do agree they should come down more carefully.”

This comes after McCarthy blasted Pelosi for not commenting on the destruction of the Golden Gate Park statue of St. Junipero Serra, which is in Pelosi’s district.

“Given that today is the Feast Day of Saint Junipero Serra, her condemnation of mob violence would be especially timely,” McCarthy said in a statement, the Examiner reported. “Today should be a day for celebration. Instead, we’ve recently seen a violent leftwing mob tear down the statue of St. Serra in Speaker Pelosi’s district in San Francisco, California.”

Statues across the country have been damaged or torn down. A statue of former U.S. President George Washington was covered with red paint Monday in New York City, as protests continue throughout the country.

Two people reportedly threw balloons filled with red paint at two statues dedicated to Washington, according to The New York Post. This comes as Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last Sunday that the statue of President Theodore Roosevelt would be removed from the entrance of the Museum of Natural History. Protesters tore down statues of President and Civil War Gen. Ulysses S. Grant last Friday. American anthem composer Francis Scott Key’s statue in San Francisco was also torn down.

Rioters tried to bring down a statue of President Andrew Jackson recently in front of the White House while creating a “Black House Autonomous Zone.” Police stepped up and made sure the statue was not taken down. (RELATED: WARNING GRAPHIC: We Spent A Few Hours On Black Lives Matter Plaza — Here’s What It Looked Like)

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the removal of statues and has said anyone who tries to remove them should be arrested.