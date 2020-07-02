Penn State Football Fans Will Likely Not Be Allowed At Games In 2020 Unless They Have Season Tickets

Penn State football fans will likely only be allowed at games this fall if they have season tickets.

Colleges around the country are trying to figure out what kind of capacity they can have at football games during the 2020 season because of coronavirus, and it sounds like PSU will limit it to season ticket holders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball) on Jun 29, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

According to PennLive.com, PSU vice president of intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour said Wednesday, “One of the things I can say with certainty, and obviously there’s not much I can say with certainty, but without a season ticket, no matter what our capacity is, you’re probably not coming to a Penn State game this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball) on Jun 20, 2020 at 7:54am PDT

Don’t be surprised if this becomes the new normal for the 2020 season. It’s very likely that a lot of programs will follow this model.

You obviously have to take care of your season ticket holders above all else. They’re the ones shelling out money on a yearly basis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball) on Jun 13, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

When it comes to figuring out who gets priority for football games, there’s no doubt at all that the season ticket holders have to be at the top of the list.

Is it an ideal situation? No. In fact, it’s not a great situation at all. However, it’s substantially better than nothing.

If the choice is between no fans and just season ticket holders, then I’ll gladly take the latter option. It’s not even a tough call.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball) on May 10, 2020 at 12:43pm PDT

We’ll see what PSU decides on doing, but we just have to accept that the 2020 season is going to be a strange one. Let’s just hope it happens as planned.