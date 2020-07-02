Republican Attorneys General Warn Of ‘Cancel Culture’ Targeting Mt Rushmore Ahead Of 4th Of July Weekend

The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) launched an advertisement Wednesday warning of a “cancel culture” campaign against Mount Rushmore.

The RAGA’s ad, “Erasing History,”depicts statues of former Presidents Theodore Roosevelt, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson being targeted by protesters while their faces disappeared on Mt. Rushmore. The video was launched before President Donald Trump’s Mt. Rushmore rally Friday to begin Fourth of July celebrations, which Native American activists plan to protest. (Related: Democrats Accuse Trump Of ‘Glorifying White Supremacy’ With Mt. Rushmore Rally)

“Mount Rushmore is a symbol of white supremacy, of structural racism that’s still alive and well in society today,” Ogala Lakota tribe member and activist Nick Tilsen told the Associated Press. Tilsen advocated for removing the Mt. Rushmore and returning the Black Hills, where the monument is located, to the Lakota tribe.

“It’s an injustice to actively steal Indigenous people’s land, then carve the white faces of the colonizers who committed genocide,” Tilsen said.

The ad’s purpose is to remind people that “cancel culture” pushed by Democrats, anarchists, and “lawless liberals” threaten the U.S., RAGA’s Executive Director Adam Piper said in a public statement.

“The 2020 election will be a referendum on law and order – and the choice is clear. Americans who want to protect their freedom, history, and the rule of law will vote for Republican AGs. A stark contrast to Democrats, complicit with today’s cancel culture and various attempts to erase Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln from our history books,” Piper said.

WATCH:



RAGA’s National Press Secretary Kelly Loco told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a phone interview the ad focuses on Mt. Rushmore, but the ad’s message also says the violence from defacing and pulling down statues must end.

“The ad’s focus is Mt. Rushmore because of the upcoming coming visit by President Trump, but it goes through different statues of Presidents that have been targeted across the country and the whole idea is that this is very chaotic, it’s the violent protesters, the violent leaders doing this. We need this chaos to end and get back to defending the rule of law, which is what the Republican AGs do,” Loco said.

