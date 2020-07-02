Watch Shia LeBeouf In The Trailer For ‘The Tax Collector’

Shia LeBeouf’s new movie “The Tax Collector” looks incredible.

The plot of the film according to the YouTube description is, “Two enforcers for a crime lord face an uncertain future when an old rival reappears.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If that doesn’t already have you interested, I can promise you that the trailer will because it’s absolutely off-the-wall. Give it a watch below.

I don’t know why, but I love movies that involve drug lords, cartels and kidnappings. It’s probably part of the reason why I love “Ozark” so much.

There’s just something about that genre and world of entertainment that I find fascinating. “Savages” is another great example of a movie that fits that mold.

Now, LeBeouf is bringing the heat as an enforcer in “The Tax Collector” after his buddy’s kid gets kidnapped. It has all the makings of an awesome film.

We need the darkness, violence, twists and turns, action and a spotlight on the loyalty aspect.

You can catch “The Tax Collector” with LeBeouf starting Aug. 7. There’s a 100% chance I’m checking this one out.

It just looks way too good to skip.