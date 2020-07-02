Taiwanese Airport Reportedly Offers Fake Flights For Those Who Miss Traveling

The Songshan airport in downtown Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, is reportedly offering travelers who miss the airport experience a “fake flight” starting Thursday.

Missing travel? This Taiwanese airport has the solution – a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security and even board the aircraft. You just never leave https://t.co/gIwlpzuAao pic.twitter.com/KVOzkj02n3 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 2, 2020



Those selected are given a fake flight itinerary, check into their fake flight, go through customs, pass through security and board the aircraft, according to Reuters. 7,000 people allegedly applied to take part in the experience, but only 60 people were selected. (RELATED: Video Shows Extremely Rare Rhino Taking Mud Bath)

“I really want to leave the country, but because of the epidemic lots of flights can’t fly,” said Hsiao Chun-wei to Reuters. Passengers reportedly boarded China Airlines and chatted with the flight attendants. “I hope the epidemic ends soon so we can really fly away,” said another woman to Reuters.

Songshun is allegedly using the event to display the renovations made to the airport during the pandemic and show what steps officials are making to prevent the spread of coronavirus, per Reuters. Taiwan closed its borders in March and advised citizens against overseas travel, dropping passenger numbers of its airlines by 64%, according to Reuters.

Taiwan’s internal travel, however, has reportedly been booming with China Airlines’ Mandarin Airlines and Eva Air’s Uni Air adding extra capacity, Reuters reported. Passengers are allegedly flocking to beaches on islands off of Taiwan’s coast and the east coast of the country.