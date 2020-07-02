‘Westworld’ Creators To Make Series Based Off Sci-Fi Video Game ‘Fallout’

“Westworld” creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, got everyone’s attention when reports surfaced the two are working on a series based off the popular sci-fi video game, “Fallout.”

The successful pair are currently developing an TV adaptation of the worldwide best-selling sci-fi video game with Amazon Studios which has received a series commitment, according to Deadline magazine in a piece published Thursday.

Which means, it would go directly to series if Amazon heads are on board with the scripts, per Variety magazine.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” Kilter Films’ Joy and Nolan shared in a joint statement. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends.”

“So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios,” the statement added.

According to the report:

The “Fallout” series, which began in 1997 with the original game, is set in a world where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077. With their Amazon project, Nolan and Joy will look to bring “the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy,” to the small screen. The project will look to retain the games’ “harsh tone,” which making sure it is still “sprinkled with moments of ironic humor and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies” which players of the epic franchise know and love.

“Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring ‘Fallout’ to the screen,” Howard EP for Bethesda Game Studios explained. “But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right.”

“We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios,” he added.