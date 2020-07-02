Zion Williamson Looks Like He’s In Insane Shape Ahead Of The NBA’s Return

New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson looks like he’s in absurd shape.

It was previously reported that Zion would “shock” people when they saw him play after months off because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, we now have a look at Zion after being off the court since March, and he looks like he’s in insane shape ahead of games starting at the end of July at Disney. Check out a photo from the team below.

View this post on Instagram Built for this ???? A post shared by New Orleans Pelicans (@pelicansnba) on Jul 2, 2020 at 9:11am PDT

Yeah, I guess they weren’t playing around when talking about how people would be “shocked.” Not even a little bit.

Zion looks like an absolute beast in that photo. He was already a monster of a human, but he looks like he’s lost a bit of fat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on Feb 1, 2020 at 7:56pm PST

Now, he looks like he’s just built like a straight tank, and that’s bad news for teams in the NBA. He was already dominating before the break.

Now that he’s lost some fat and added some muscle, we might see the former Duke star take things to an entirely new level.

Fans are in for a very fun time when Zion returns. That much is crystal clear.