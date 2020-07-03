Editorial

Cam Newton Says Signing With The Patriots Was About ‘Respect’ And ‘Not About Money’

Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton wants people to know he didn’t sign with the team because of money.

Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots this past Sunday, and only received $550,000 guaranteed. The contract has a total value of $7.5 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, that’s not a ton of money for a guy with his skills and accomplishments. Yet, Newton doesn’t seem to mind.

He posted on Instagram, “This is not about money for me, it’s about respect.”

This is the correct outlook and mindset for Newton to have. He’s already earned more than $121 million during his playing career.

He should have more than enough money in the bank to comfortably take a low contract for a single season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on

Newton needs to prove that he can still play at a high level. All he needed was an opportunity, and the Patriots gave it to him.

He’s now in complete control of his future. If he balls out and dominates with Bill Belichick and company, then there could be another huge pay day on the horizon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on

Given the fact that Newton has struggled with injuries over the past year and didn’t play well towards the end of his time in Carolina, he can’t expect much more than a shot.

He has an opportunity, he’s playing for the best head coach in the NFL and now it’s time to find out what he has left in the tank.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on

If he’s healthy and plays with a chip on his shoulder, then the Patriots could be in for a monster 2020 season.