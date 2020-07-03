Denise Richards Responds To Claims Of Affair With Brandi Glanville After Picture Of Them Kissing Surfaces

Denise Richards has responded to claims she had an affair with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville after a picture of them kissing surfaced.

"I love for things to play out on television instead of social media, but the stuff that's been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made, so for me, personally, this is like kindergarten," the 49-year-old actress shared in a preview clip for her upcoming appearance on "The Talk." TooFab.com reported on her comments in a piece published Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on Apr 15, 2020 at 2:54pm PDT

"I'm like, well, whatever," she added about the alleged affair with Glanville. "We'll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is."

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

At one point, the “Melrose Place” star was asked if she regretted being on the reality show and she said how “blessed and very lucky” she feels being part of “RHOBH.”

“No, actually,” Richards said. “My first season, I loved filming with the women. I had a great time getting to know them. We are very blessed and very lucky being on this show and part of it that we get to go on fancy dinners and wonderful trips, we’re so lucky to be able to do that.”

“A lot of the viewers live vicariously through us,” she added. “I think that’s why women love watching the show. I don’t regret it. People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does, it is what it is.”

“Like I said, I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family,” the reality star continued. “This is like nothing compared to the things that have been said about me.”

Reports about the alleged affair surfaced in January. As did reports about the “Wild Things” star walking away from filming after being confronted about it. Richards, who tied the knot with Aaron Phypers in 2018, has denied it happened.

“It isn’t true,” Denise’s publicist previously told People in January following Daily Mail’s report that the actress had left the show over the alleged affair with Glanville.

“What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season,” an insider shared. “There is a lot of she said, she said going on. But it’s going to be very dramatic.”