J.J. Watt Makes The Big 10 All-Decade Team

Former Wisconsin Badgers star J.J. Watt has received a huge honor from the Big 10.

The superstar defensive end has been named to the B1G's all-decade team after dominating during his time with the Badgers.

There’s no doubt at all that Watt deserves this honor. Prior to him terrorizing NFL quarterbacks for the Texans, the freak of nature defensive end was an unstoppable force for the Badgers.

There are scary things to witness in your life, and then there’s being a quarterback and seeing Watt coming off the edge.

He dominates NFL offensive lines on a regular basis. It was laughable what he did to offensive lines while in college.

I honestly can’t imagine how terrifying it must have been to be a 19-year-old QB, look at your offensive line and see Watt just blowing past it.

If that doesn’t make your heart stop out of fear, then nothing will. Watt is one of the baddest men to ever put on the pads.

Props to Watt for earning the prestigious honor. There’s no doubt at all that he earned it. He’s headed to the NFL hall of fame someday, and he’ll always be remembered as an all-time college great.