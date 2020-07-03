J.K. Rowling Canceled By ‘Harry Potter’ Fan Sites Over Beliefs On Biological Sex

Author J.K. Rowling is no longer getting support from two “Harry Potter” fan sites due to her stance on biological sex.

The fan sites will no longer link to Rowling’s website, use photos or provide stories about the author, according to a report published Thursday by Deadline.

‘Harry Potter’ fan sites @MuggleNet and The @Leaky Cauldron will minimize future J.K. Rowling coverage after condemning her anti-trans views https://t.co/xEYNFFjTMR — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 2, 2020



“Our stance is firm: transgender women are women,” a joint-statement by the fan sites said, Deadline reported. “Transgender men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. Intersex people exist and should not be forced to live in the binary. We stand with Harry Potter fans in these communities. While we don’t condone the mistreatment [Rowling] has received for airing her opinions about transgender people, we must reject her beliefs.”

Rowling has faced criticism after sharing an essay on social media where she attempted to explain her views on transgenderism. (RELATED: J.K. Rowling Refuses To ‘Bow Down’ For Defending Biological Sex)

“Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling says she refuses to “bow down” to criticism of her comments about transgender people. Her recent tweets were denounced by the LGBTQ community and others who accused Rowling of questioning people’s identities.https://t.co/31Th6iNpGB — The Associated Press (@AP) June 11, 2020



“I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it,” Rowling said in her essay.

“I’ve read all the arguments about femaleness not residing in the sexed body, and the assertions that biological women don’t have common experiences, and I find them, too, deeply misogynistic and regressive,” she added.