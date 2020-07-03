Editorial

Melania Shines In Gorgeous Sleeveless Black And White Dress Ahead Of Fourth Of July Fireworks Celebration At Mt. Rushmore

US First Lady Melania Trump looks during the reopening of the Washington Monument on the National Mall on September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump was truly a vision when she stepped out in a gorgeous black and white dress at Joint Base Andrews ahead of a trip for a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the white and black marble print number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump for the trip to South Dakota for an evening of celebrating the birth of America at an event titled South Dakota’s 2020 Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebrations. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a black belt and shiny black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

FLOTUS’ fashion sense  is always on point as has been noted numerous times during Trump’s presidency.

Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a pretty sleeveless blue and white dress ahead of her trip with the president to the Kennedy Space Center to attend the historic SpaceX launch.

Check out some of the first lady’s other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.