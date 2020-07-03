Miami Heat Forward Duncan Robinson Says He’s ‘Equipped’ To Be Playing In Empty Gyms

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson isn’t worried about playing in empty gyms.

The NBA will return at the end of July when games start at Disney in Orlando, and there won’t be any fans around to watch because of the coronavirus pandemic. That means it’ll be a strange experience for most NBA players, but Robinson says he will be very used to it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duncan Robinson (@d_bo20) on Nov 17, 2019 at 2:54pm PST

“Maybe myself out of anybody has experience playing in empty gyms, either in the G League or my first year at Williams. We had games with like 300 people. So if anyone, I should be equipped for this,” Duncan said when discussing the situation, according to Sports Illustrated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duncan Robinson (@d_bo20) on Jul 15, 2019 at 4:24pm PDT

I love the honesty from Robinson, and he’s also 100% correct. While I love sports at all levels, let’s not pretend like most people give a damn about DIII athletics.

Prior to Robinson transferring to Michigan, he played DIII basketball. If that doesn’t prepare you for empty gyms, nothing will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duncan Robinson (@d_bo20) on Feb 15, 2020 at 6:45am PST

Most good high school games have more fans than a DIII game does. I’m not even kidding. Back when I was high school, we played in a small, old school gym, but we packed it.

Most DIII basketball games go unnoticed. It’s just the nature of the beast. It doesn’t mean the kids aren’t talented. It just means nobody cares.

So, the Miami Heat forward should be ready to roll in a few weeks.