REPORT: Oklahoma State Cuts Mike Gundy’s Pay Over OAN T-Shirt

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy’s decision to wear a One America News (OAN) t-shirt on a fishing trip earlier this year will reportedly cost him an undisclosed amount of money.

“Oklahoma State Cuts Mike Gundy’s Pay Over OAN T-Shirt,” Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy tweeted Friday. “In 2019 Gundy made $5.125M.”

Mike Gundy’s contract shortened from 5-year rollover to 4-years w/pay cut after internal review, sources told @Stadium. In 2019 Gundy made $5.125M. Review launched after RB Chuba Hubbard tweeted “I will not be doing anything w/OSU until things CHANGE” after Gundy wore OAN T-shirt — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 3, 2020

A photograph surfaced in June of Gundy wearing a t-shirt promoting the conservative network. Oklahoma State superstar running back Chuba Hubbard threatened to boycott the program over the photo, leading Gundy to disavow the network. (RELATED: Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard Clarifies Video With Coach Mike Gundy)

This led to speculation over Gundy’s job security, which now appears safe after a review conducted by the university.

“Our internal review found that Coach Gundy needs to invest more time in building stronger relationships with his student-athletes,” Oklahoma State AD Mike Holder said in a statement Thursday. “However, our review has uncovered no signs or indication of racism.”

Oklahoma State internal review “has uncovered no signs or indication of racism” under Mike Gundy pic.twitter.com/7OHNRaUQ5K — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 3, 2020

Holder’s statement makes the decision to cut Gundy’s pay even more perplexing. If the investigation found “no signs or indication of racism,” why was Gundy’s pay cut?

These are emotionally-charged times in America, but the precedent Oklahoma State has set here should concern us all. Gundy won’t be hurting for money any time soon, but a public university cutting an employee’s pay because they didn’t like a political statement he made is still a bad sign.