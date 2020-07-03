REPORT: The NBA Will Put ‘Black Lives Matter’ On The Court When Games Resume At Disney

The NBA plans on putting “Black Lives Matter” on the courts at Disney when the league starts back up.

According to ESPN, “Black Lives Matter” will be painted onto all three courts at Disney when games start at the end of July. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes after it was already revealed that NBA players would be allowed to wear social justice messages on their uniforms. Several NBA players have been speaking up about social justice issues ever since the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Ja Morant wants this on the back of his jersey ???? pic.twitter.com/lJrvJWyE3k — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 28, 2020

No matter what you think about the “Black Lives Matter” movement, this is a terrible idea. It’s a really bad idea, and the NBA should abandon it.

You can love the BLM movement and still recognize that politicizing our sports is not going to end well at all.

Furthermore, is it really appropriate for the NBA to paint a political message on a court that not every player might agree with?

If the NBA painted “Make Abortions Illegal” on the court, there would be massive outrage. There’d also be outrage if they painted “Abortions For Everyone.”

See, political debates always have two sides, and you’re never going to please everyone. That’s why the NBA should avoid this at all costs.

Again, that’s not an indictment of the BLM movement. I’m a huge pro-Second Amendment guy, and I’d say the same thing if the NBA painted “Machine Guns For The World” on the court.

A basketball game isn’t the place to be pushing a political message. It should be an event that unites us, and I’m not sure painting “Black Lives Matter” on the court will get that done.

All it guarantees is that the games become political debates, which I’m not sure many people are asking for.