REPORT: The NFL Isn’t Interested In Pushing Back The Draft To Accommodate College Football In The Spring

Dec. 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws in the pocket against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

The NFL reportedly has zero interest in moving back the 2021 NFL draft.

According to Dan Wolken, college football officials “inquired with the NFL about whether they’d be willing to push back the 2021 draft in the event of a spring season.” The season might have to move to the spring because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL is reportedly not interested in changing anything about the 2021 draft.

If the NFL was willing to move the draft to the middle of the summer, then college ball in the spring would become a lot more realistic.

The biggest reason to not play college football in the spring is because top NFL prospects will sit out given the fact the draft will start April 29.

 

If the NFL moved the draft to July, then elite NFL prospects might be willing to play a spring season that ends in May.

However, the fact the NFL won’t change, which shouldn’t surprise a single person, means there’s virtually no chance spring football happens.

 

College officials simply aren’t going to have a spring season if it means the best players in America won’t be on the field.

It now looks like it’s fall or bust for college football! Let us know what you think should happen in the comments!