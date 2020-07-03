REPORT: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Abdulmanap Dies From Coronavirus

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap has died.

According to multiple reports, Abdulmanap died after complications from coronavirus at the age of 57. Reports of Abdulmanap’s condition first surfaced in May, and Khabib confirmed he was in “critical condition.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and trainer, has sadly passed away. The condolences of everyone at BT Sport are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time. pic.twitter.com/aQxv9dkNYK — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2020

BREAKING: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, has passed away following a series of COVID-19 complications. Abdulmanap was 57. My sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Nurmagomedov family and team during this terrible tragedy.#UFC pic.twitter.com/pHQR6d51Qc — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) July 3, 2020

This is obviously an incredibly tragic situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with Khabib, his entire family, his friends and everyone who knew Abdulmanap.

It’s just the latest horrific outcome because of coronavirus. While we knew Abdulmanap was in bad shape, we were all pulling for him to get through.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov only cornered Khabib once during his son’s UFC stint. That came last September at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. It meant a lot for Khabib to have his dad in his corner that day. I’m glad they were able to share that moment together. pic.twitter.com/46M2pTadyy — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) July 3, 2020

The father of the fighting star has touched many in the MMA community, and he’s gone way too soon because of this damn virus.

The pain and suffering needs to end, and we need to figure out a way to win this war once and for all.

Tributes rightfully pouring in for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I had many positive & respectful, all be it brief, encounters both in & out of the UFC with him. A lot of respect my way. Condolences to Khabib & all of the family. RIP. — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) July 3, 2020

Our prayers are with Khabib as he grieves through this horrific time. I can’t even imagine the pain he must be feeling having lost his father.