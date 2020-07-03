Editorial

REPORT: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Abdulmanap Dies From Coronavirus

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (L) of Russia holds his champions belt next to his father Abdulmanap (C) during a ceremony upon the arrival at the Anzhi-arena stadium in Makhachkala on October 8, 2018. - He defeated Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout by way of submission during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo credit: VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap has died.

According to multiple reports, Abdulmanap died after complications from coronavirus at the age of 57. Reports of Abdulmanap’s condition first surfaced in May, and Khabib confirmed he was in “critical condition.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is obviously an incredibly tragic situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with Khabib, his entire family, his friends and everyone who knew Abdulmanap.

It’s just the latest horrific outcome because of coronavirus. While we knew Abdulmanap was in bad shape, we were all pulling for him to get through.

The father of the fighting star has touched many in the MMA community, and he’s gone way too soon because of this damn virus.

The pain and suffering needs to end, and we need to figure out a way to win this war once and for all.

Our prayers are with Khabib as he grieves through this horrific time. I can’t even imagine the pain he must be feeling having lost his father.