‘Stranger Things’ Will Resume Filming For Season 4 In September

“Stranger Things” fans got some great news about when filming will start back up again for the highly anticipated season 4.

Production is set to get underway in September with stars reportedly being notified that filming will pick back up in Georgia, per the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Thursday. Production on the series was previously halted because of the coronavirus outbreak. (REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Is Incredibly Impressive, Might Be The Best One)

“Georgians want to get back to work and show that we can not only beat this virus but be leaders in this industry to hopefully encourage America to get back to work,” John Rooker, owner of Atlanta Metro Studios, shared. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The Netflix show‘s stunt coordinator, Hiro Koda, admitted that the new social distancing guidelines will make filming challenging.

“As far as social distancing, we can separate ourselves and work in and out of set in waves, instead of everybody on set at once,” Koda told ComicBook.com. “That’s easier to control.”

“Everybody can wear masks and gloves and whatever, but the actors can’t, they have to take the masks off,” he added. “They’ve got to be in close contact.”

And as far as what fans can expect for the upcoming season of this sci-fi thriller, Koda said “it’s going to be epic.”

“All I can tell you is that season four is… It’s darker,” the coordinator shared. “It’s going to be epic. There’s lots of great surprises and all your favorite people are in it.”

“It’s going to be so good,” he added. It’s so epic. I’ve gotten to read through almost eight scripts now, so it’s pretty awesome. I don’t know how many we’re going to get.”