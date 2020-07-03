Texas GOP Plans To Host In-Person Convention In Less Than Two Weeks

The Republican Party of Texas announced Friday that they intend to proceed with their state convention starting July 13 in Houston after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott paused reopening the state due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

“After extensive debate Thursday evening, the State Republican Executive Committee reinforced its support for proceeding with our State Convention in person in Houston,” said James Dickey, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, according to a press release.

The convention is set to open to the public July 16 at the George R. Brown Center in Houston.

Approximately 6,000 people from all over Texas are expected to attend the Houston convention, Fox 26 Houston reported. Harris County, where Houston is located, has 34,108 confirmed cases, the most in Texas.

Abbott ordered Thursday that those who live in a county with at least 20 confirmed coronavirus cases must wear a mask. (Related: Texas Governor Says Coronavirus ‘Spreading At An Unacceptable Rate’ As People Under 50 Become Increasingly Hospitalized)

But masks are not mandatory for attendance to the convention, Dickey said in an interview with Fox 26 Houston, though they are strongly encouraged.

“We are looking at this, as we work to proceed with an in-person convention, as a chance to show that Texans take responsibility and individually will participate and do what is best,” Dickey said during the interview.

Precautions being taken for the convention include thermal scanners at the entrances, hand sanitizer stations and seating adjustments for social-distancing, according to the press release.

I enjoyed visiting with @FOX26Houston yesterday about the @TexasGOP convention! https://t.co/DlDjjTnDQk #leadright #KeepTexasRed

— James R. Dickey (@jamesdickey) July 1, 2020

Abbott had previously ordered all Texas bars to shut down June 26 and restaurants to reopen at half capacity, but has since tightened restrictions in response to the surge in cases.

The convention is scheduled to begin with committee meetings and end July 18, the Republican Party of Texas press release said.

The Republican Party of Texas did not respond immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

