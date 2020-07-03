‘Siding With Anarchists’: #WalkAway Founder And NYC Resident Slams Lawmakers For Slashing $1B From Police Budget

Brandon Straka, the openly gay former Democrat behind the #WalkAway movement joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the protests in New York City and the decision by lawmakers to slash $1 billion from the New York City Police Department.

“They’re siding with anarchists, they’re siding with people who want to cause damage and destruction who want to make our city less safe,” said Straka. “I don’t think I care to stick around and be part of it anymore, my lease is up in July and I’m currently looking for places outside of New York.”

Straka told the Daily Caller that he has lived in the Big Apple for more than 20 years.

New York City officials approved a budget this week that subtracted nearly $1 billion from the NYPD funding amid the ongoing protests to defund the police, despite this move some protesters say it’s not enough. (RELATED: NYC Passes Budget That Will Defund The NYPD By $1 Billion.)

Straka went on to criticize protesters captured in a viral video taunting NYPD officers.

Protesters heckled the NYPD officers, including the dancer from above, who called the black officer a traitor to his people and a “fucking black Judas.” pic.twitter.com/uB63nIExrT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 1, 2020

>

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea