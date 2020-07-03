Washington Redskins Will Conduct ‘Thorough Review’ Of Team Name

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that the organization will “undergo a thorough review of the team’s name.”

The announcement comes after FedEx, who sponsors the team’s stadium, requested Thursday that the Redskins find a new name. (RELATED: DEBATE: Should The Redskins Have Signed Colin Kapernick?)

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Redskins’ owner Dan Snyder said in a statement.

And here it is: the Redskins are undergoing a thorough review of the team’s name. And let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming. Redskins on way out. pic.twitter.com/ZrS3cCvhMg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted, this means the fight over the Redskins’ name is all but over. The review is essentially a formality, and the Washington Redskins will soon have a different name. (RELATED: NFL Hall Of Fame Coach Tony Dungy Says He Won’t Say Redskins Name On-Air)

Snyder has long refused to consider a name change, and multiple surveys in recent years have shown that the vast majority of Native Americans are not offended by the name. However, pressure from major corporations such as FedEx and Nike seems to have made Snyder relent.

It now appears to be just a matter of time before the team gets a new name.