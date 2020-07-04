Kansas Jayhawks Suspend Football Workouts Because Of Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Kansas Jayhawks have halted football workouts because of coronavirus.

According to Matt Tait, the Jayhawks made the decision to suspend workouts after a total of 12 football players tested positive for coronavirus.

It’s unclear when Kansas plans on getting back on the field.

BREAKING: #KUfball voluntary workouts have been suspended “due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program.” 16 total positives at KU at this time. 12 in the football program. — Matt Tait (@mctait) July 3, 2020

Kansas is just the latest program to get absolutely rocked by coronavirus, and it’s another step backwards for college football.

Honestly, 12 positives isn’t even close to the worst of it in college football. Clemson had a total of 37 positive cases!

Yet, the people in charge of the Jayhawks made the decision that 12 positive tests were too many, and they pulled the plug on voluntary workouts.

If you weren’t already worried about the fate of the college football season, you damn sure should be now.

Hopefully, Kansas is able to get this situation under control sooner than later and get back to working out. If not, the Jayhawks are going to be in big trouble when September rolls around.