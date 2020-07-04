LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Takes Up Boxing

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has taken up boxing.

Ross Dellenger tweeted out a photo of the national champion in the ring doing a little training, and it's pretty badass.

Take a look at the awesome photo of Orgeron throwing hands below.

During the pandemic, Ed Orgeron found himself enough free time to acquire a new hobby. Meet: Orgeron Le Boxeur.#LSU https://t.co/ad4N4A2Mym pic.twitter.com/6lz0KxsQ93 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 3, 2020

Is there anything Ed Orgeron can’t do? Is there a single thing the man isn’t capable of getting done? First, he turns Joe Burrow into a Heisman winning quarterback.

He followed up that magical act by then leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship, and now he’s a boxer.

The dude does it all!

Also, I can’t think of many men I’d want to face less in the ring than Orgeron. He might be 58 years old, but I’m 100% sure he’d beat the living hell out of 99.9% of people reading this.

Even if you have him outmatched physically, I’m not sure it’s possible to outdo his intensity. The dude is torqued up to 100 around the clock.

If this is the kind of energy Orgeron is carrying into the 2020 season, then the entire SEC might be in big trouble again.

You just love to see it!