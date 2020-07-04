Black Lives Matter Protesters Filmed Dancing On American Flag In Washington, DC

Black Lives Matter protesters danced on top of an American flag in Washington, D.C. as the city celebrated Independence Day on Saturday.

#BLM protesters dance and step on American flag on Blacks Lives Matter Plaza in DC pic.twitter.com/zIwNrFSLoy — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 4, 2020

The footage was posted to Twitter hours before President Donald Trump spoke at the 2nd annual Salute to America in the nation’s capital. Trump centered his speech on the condemnation of protesters who seek to tear down American history.

“F*** the 4th of July, F*** the American flag” #BLM protester tells Trump supporter pic.twitter.com/HW3BcDXlll — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 4, 2020

“If you hate Antifa you may be a facist” reads the shirt of a #BLM protester in DC pic.twitter.com/zV9cwIgnek — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 4, 2020

“I am here as your president to proclaim before the country and before the world: This monument will never be desecrated; these heroes will never be defaced; their legacy will never ever be destroyed; their achievements will not be forgotten, and Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers and our freedom,” Trump said Friday during his speech at Mount Rushmore. (RELATED: Republican Attorneys General Warn Of ‘Cancel Culture’ Targeting Mt Rushmore Ahead Of 4th Of July Weekend)

“This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore,” Trump said of protesters. “Today we will set history and history’s record straight.”

Trump announced the creation of a new national monument while in South Dakota as well, dubbed the National Garden of American Heroes. (RELATED: REPORT: Trump Campaign Pushing For 4 Live Debates Against Joe Biden)

Trump said he had already signed an executive order directing the garden’s construction. The monument will feature statues of great Americans from every walk of life, from music and art to industry, science, and the military, he said. The announcement came at the end of his South Dakota speech condemning protesters for tearing down monuments to America’s founding generation.