Urban Meyer Named The Best Big 10 Football Coach Of The Decade

Urban Meyer has been named the best Big 10 football coach of the decade.

The conference announced the decision Friday, and it's hard to argue with the Ohio State legend winning the honor.

Urban Meyer was already a superstar prior to showing up in Columbus, but he restored the Buckeyes to their former glory.

The dude’s career coaching record with OSU was 83-9 through seven seasons! He won 83 games in seven seasons!

Stop and think about how absolutely insane of a stat that is. It’s just a mind-boggling record, and he won a national title for the 2014 season.

Just as impressive, he went 12-0 in his first season with the Buckeyes, but they weren’t eligible for the postseason.

There’s a very real chance they would have won the national title in 2012 if they could have played for it.

It’s painful to admit because I’m a Wisconsin fan, but nobody in the B1G can touch Urban Meyer and his accomplishments over the past decade.

They just can’t, and the scariest part is that it looks like Ryan Day will likely do a lot of the same in Columbus.

Props to Meyer for earning the prestigious honor. There’s no doubt he deserves it.