What Should Fans Expect In The New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Episode ‘An Acceptable Surrender’?

The third episode of “Yellowstone” season three will air Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and it should be a great one.

So far, we’ve had two very solid episodes to open the third season of the hit show with Kevin Costner, but we haven’t had a whole lot of explosions. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Awesome In The Latest Episode ‘Freight Trains And Monsters’)

Yet, I have a lingering sense they can’t be too far away. In fact, they feel like they’re right around the corner after Jamie’s livestock agent accidentally killed those two people.

Plus, we now know what our guy Roarke Morris is all about, and he appears to be the smartest villain the Duttons have ever faced. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

As he asked Beth, “Why dream about building golf courses when you can build cities?”

So, what are we going to get Sunday night in “An Acceptable Surrender“? The honest answer is that I don’t have a clue. I honestly have no idea what to expect, but I know big things are on the horizon.

Are we going to go through three episodes without a major violent event involving the Dutton clan? I doubt it.

Also, we haven’t seen much of Rainwater so far. I fully expect him to be way more visible in season three. It would appear like Roarke Morris is bound to be trouble for the Duttons and Rainwater.

Is there another unlikely alliance in the works? I don’t think we can rule it out!

Make sure to tune in Sunday night to find out what goes down with the Duttons. After two great episodes to get things started, I know we’re in for a crazy time!