Oddsmakers Set Alabama’s Win Over/Under At 10.5 For The 2020 Football Season

Oddsmakers expect Alabama to win a bunch of football games during the 2020 season.

According to a tweet from FOX College Football, the total wins over/under for the Crimson Tide is set at 10.5 this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Will @AlabamaFTBL win over or under 10.5 regular season games this year? ???????? pic.twitter.com/NGGeQ1R93m — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 4, 2020

Look at the schedule for Nick Saban and company, it’s hard to find two losses. Their toughest games will be against Auburn, LSU and Georgia.

I find it hard to believe Saban will lose two or more of those games. The Tide might drop one of them, but I wouldn’t bet on them to lose more than that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10) on Jan 3, 2020 at 6:02pm PST

If Mac Jones takes his game to the next level, then Alabama could be cruising again. If Jones takes that next step the Crimson Tide will be balling out.

They’re viewed as the favorite right now in the SEC, and I don’t think you’ll find many people picking against them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10) on Apr 14, 2019 at 7:04pm PDT

Will they win 11 or 12 regular season games? Only time will tell, but if there’s one thing we all know, you shouldn’t ever bet against Nick Saban.

That’s never a winning strategy in the world of college football.