Editorial

POLL: 83.6% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Texas

(Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The overwhelming majority of people expect coronavirus to have a big impact on the football season.

As you all know, I’ve been running weekly polls on whether or not the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will impact the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the last latest poll, 83.6% of the 7,519 voters voted that the virus will impact the season.

For those of you who might have forgotten, we’re very much trending in the wrong direction. Just a month ago, a slight majority thought the virus wouldn’t impact the season.

Now, it’s early July and more than 80% of people think we’re in big trouble.

I wish I had some optimism and hope to tell everyone right now. I wish I could sit here and tell you all that we’re going to be just fine.

However, the honest truth of the situation is that I have no idea what’s going to happen in September. I don’t have a clue.

In fact, I’ll even go one step further. I’m not sure anyone has any idea what’s going to happen with the football season in the fall.

Anyone who says they know for sure is either a liar or just looking for attention. Right now, coronavirus has the fate of the football season up in the air.

We’ll see what happens over the course of the next two months, but we might all need to start mentally preparing for the chance there are big changes to the season.

I hope I’m wrong. I hope like hell I’m wrong, but there’s good reason to be worried right now.