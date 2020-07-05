POLL: 83.6% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

The overwhelming majority of people expect coronavirus to have a big impact on the football season.

As you all know, I've been running weekly polls on whether or not the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will impact the season.

In the last latest poll, 83.6% of the 7,519 voters voted that the virus will impact the season.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 4, 2020

For those of you who might have forgotten, we’re very much trending in the wrong direction. Just a month ago, a slight majority thought the virus wouldn’t impact the season.

Now, it’s early July and more than 80% of people think we’re in big trouble.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 30, 2020

I wish I had some optimism and hope to tell everyone right now. I wish I could sit here and tell you all that we’re going to be just fine.

However, the honest truth of the situation is that I have no idea what’s going to happen in September. I don’t have a clue.

“Many people in college football … privately are saying that the likelihood of the season being delayed is very good.” —@finebaum pic.twitter.com/EKhAdmVykJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 26, 2020

In fact, I’ll even go one step further. I’m not sure anyone has any idea what’s going to happen with the football season in the fall.

Anyone who says they know for sure is either a liar or just looking for attention. Right now, coronavirus has the fate of the football season up in the air.

“It’s below 50% right now [on whether a college football season is played]. … College football is in peril right now.” —@finebaum pic.twitter.com/js3XhmaPSL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 3, 2020

We’ll see what happens over the course of the next two months, but we might all need to start mentally preparing for the chance there are big changes to the season.

I hope I’m wrong. I hope like hell I’m wrong, but there’s good reason to be worried right now.