REPORT: Green Bay Packers Tell Season Ticket Holders That Fans Might Not Be Allowed At Games

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly told season ticket holders that fans might not be allowed at games this season.

According to Darren Rovell, Packers President Mark Murphy sent a letter to season ticket holders letting them know that fans might not be an option during the 2020 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans attending sports during the coronavirus pandemic is one of the great unknowns at the current moment.

Below is a live look at my reaction to the news an NFL team has informed fans they might not be allowed in this season.

It’s crazy that we might have football in the fall in completely empty stadiums. It’s just a mind-boggling thing to even consider.

It’s just the latest sign of how much the coronavirus pandemic has royally screwed up everything. This damn virus needs to go away, and it needs to go away right now.

Having said that, having football without fans is still a hell of a lot better than not having football at all during the coronavirus pandemic.

If the options are between playing in empty stadiums or not playing at all, then sign me up for the first choice.

It’s not even a tough call. Will it be fun to watch the games only on TV? It’s not ideal, but it’s better than nothing.

We’ll see what happens over the coming weeks, but things are certainly not looking great.