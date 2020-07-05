Steven Adams Says He Stayed In Shape During The Coronavirus Pandemic By ‘Boxing Out Cows’

Oklahoma City Thunder star Steven Adams had a unique way to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams returned to his home country of New Zealand after the NBA halted play so that he could ride out the crisis on a farm.

How did he stay in shape? He told the media during a recent call that he spent his time “boxing out cows.”

I don’t know why, but the optics of Steven Adams boxing out cows is so damn funny. Adams is a legit 7’0″ center.

He is a gigantic human being. He’s one of the biggest players in the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Adams (@stevenadams) on Nov 14, 2018 at 9:35pm PST

Yet, cows weigh way north of 1,000 pounds. While Adams might be one of the biggest humans walking around the planet, I’m not sure he’s any kind of match for a full-grown cow.

There’s probably not a human on the planet capable of going toe-to-toe with a 2,000 pound animal.

We need to find some video of Adams doing this. Did he just run up on the cows, throw his hips into the animals and start pushing?

I need to know how he boxed out the cows!

Stay frosty, Adams! This is the kind of content I live for.